NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Raised to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut NorthWestern Energy Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.38.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $47.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.14.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.35 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,278,000 after acquiring an additional 120,406 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,592,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,844,000 after buying an additional 19,489 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,267,000 after buying an additional 1,690,016 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,816,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,402,000 after buying an additional 211,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,499,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,167,000 after purchasing an additional 46,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

