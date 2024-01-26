Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 78,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 37,099 shares.The stock last traded at $26.74 and had previously closed at $26.84.

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NUGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in large-cap US stocks selected for growth, quality, and value factors. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

