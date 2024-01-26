OceanTech Acquisitions I (NASDAQ:OTEC) vs. Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Head to Head Review

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) and OceanTech Acquisitions I (NASDAQ:OTEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Predictive Oncology and OceanTech Acquisitions I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Predictive Oncology -1,018.52% -109.76% -81.37% OceanTech Acquisitions I N/A N/A -8.58%

Risk and Volatility

Predictive Oncology has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanTech Acquisitions I has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

6.0% of Predictive Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of OceanTech Acquisitions I shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Predictive Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 68.0% of OceanTech Acquisitions I shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Predictive Oncology and OceanTech Acquisitions I, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Predictive Oncology 0 0 0 0 N/A OceanTech Acquisitions I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Predictive Oncology and OceanTech Acquisitions I’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Predictive Oncology $1.51 million 8.25 -$25.74 million ($4.62) -0.66 OceanTech Acquisitions I N/A N/A $1.97 million N/A N/A

OceanTech Acquisitions I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Predictive Oncology.

Summary

OceanTech Acquisitions I beats Predictive Oncology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Inc. operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples. It operates through four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment provides services that include the application of AI, collaboration projects, and clinical testing. The zPREDICTA segment develops organ-specific disease models that provide 3D reconstruction of human tissues representing each disease state and mimicking drug response for testing of anticancer agents. The Soluble segment provides services using a self-contained automated system that conducts self-interaction chromatography screens using additives and excipients included in protein formulations resulting in soluble and physically stable formulations for biologics. This segment also offers protein stability analysis services; protein solubility kits that allow rapid identification of soluble formulations; and proprietary technologies for bacterial endotoxin detection and removal. The Skyline segment provides STREAMWAY System, a wall-mounted fully automated system, which virtually eliminates exposure to blood, irrigation fluid, and other infectious fluids found in the healthcare environment. The company was formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Oncology Inc. in June 2019. Predictive Oncology Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.

About OceanTech Acquisitions I

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses in the leisure marine, yachting, and superyachting industries. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Aspire Acquisition LLC.

