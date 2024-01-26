Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 450,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $12,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 6.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 503,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after buying an additional 28,647 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at about $594,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter worth about $285,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at about $2,247,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Old Republic International by 18.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 399,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after buying an additional 63,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORI. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Old Republic International Trading Up 2.7 %

ORI traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.27. 1,566,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,411. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.