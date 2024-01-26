ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on OGS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America cut ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

ONE Gas Price Performance

OGS stock opened at $61.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.12. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $84.25.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.11 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGS. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ONE Gas by 276.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 948.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

