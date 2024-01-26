ORG Partners LLC Increases Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

ORG Partners LLC increased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 5,600.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 8.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $568.29.

MSCI Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:MSCI traded down $5.48 on Friday, reaching $549.29. The stock had a trading volume of 558,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,563. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $540.59 and a 200 day moving average of $526.61. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.55 and a 12-month high of $573.32.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

