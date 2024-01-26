ORG Partners LLC Purchases New Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 16.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 57.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTRE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.35. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

CTRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

