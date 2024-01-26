OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) PT Raised to $169.00 at Roth Mkm

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OSI Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.87. The stock had a trading volume of 76,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $89.72 and a 52 week high of $139.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $373.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.29 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 7.24%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 18,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $1,881,041.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,977,492.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OSI Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter worth $14,375,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter worth $1,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

See Also

