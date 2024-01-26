Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) versus Chubu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Head to Head Review

Chubu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) and Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Chubu Electric Power and Otter Tail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chubu Electric Power N/A N/A N/A Otter Tail 20.84% 21.37% 9.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Chubu Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of Otter Tail shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Otter Tail shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chubu Electric Power N/A N/A N/A ($3.17) -4.14 Otter Tail $1.46 billion 2.53 $284.18 million $6.63 13.35

This table compares Chubu Electric Power and Otter Tail’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Otter Tail has higher revenue and earnings than Chubu Electric Power. Chubu Electric Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Otter Tail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Chubu Electric Power and Otter Tail, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chubu Electric Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Otter Tail 1 1 0 0 1.50

Otter Tail has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential downside of 23.16%. Given Otter Tail’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Otter Tail is more favorable than Chubu Electric Power.

Summary

Otter Tail beats Chubu Electric Power on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chubu Electric Power

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Grid, and Miraiz. It generates electricity through geothermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources. The company is also involved in the fuel upstream, power generation procurement, and wholesale of electricity and gas businesses; and provides power network services. In addition, it engages in the construction for the development and maintenance of electric utilities-related facilities; and manufacture of materials and machinery for electric utilities-related facilities. Further, the company is involved in the gas supply and real estate activities, as well as life-related business about medical and health. Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. markets. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind and hydro, and natural gas. It serves approximately residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Its Manufacturing segment engages in the contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication and painting, and production of plastic thermoformed horticultural containers, life science and industrial packaging, and material handling components and extruded raw material stock for the recreational vehicle, lawn and garden, agricultural, construction, and industrial and energy equipment end markets. It also manufactures clamshell packing, blister packs, returnable pallets, and handling trays for shipping and storing odd-shaped or difficult-to-handle parts. The company's Plastics segment manufactures polyvinyl chloride pipes for municipal water, rural water, wastewater, storm drainage and water reclamation system, and other uses for customers in the horticulture, medical and life sciences, industrial, recreation, and electronics industries. This segment markets its products to wholesalers and distributors through independent sales representatives, company salespersons, and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Otter Tail Power Company and changed its name to Otter Tail Corporation in 2001. Otter Tail Corporation was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

