Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.13.

OM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Outset Medical from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Outset Medical from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Outset Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

In other Outset Medical news, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $38,731.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,939 shares in the company, valued at $581,605.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Outset Medical news, CFO Nabeel Ahmed sold 10,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $58,792.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,736.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $38,731.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,939 shares in the company, valued at $581,605.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,930 shares of company stock valued at $584,024. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 1,317.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 38.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

OM opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $173.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $30.55.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.14). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.19% and a negative return on equity of 88.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Outset Medical will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

