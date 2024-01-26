Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.38.

Several brokerages recently commented on OVV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.41. The stock had a trading volume of 475,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,640. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.24. Ovintiv has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $52.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 23.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $559,852,000. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $380,527,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221,114 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,394,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,748,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,998 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.