PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Lifted to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $13.80 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.40.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.75.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $13.13 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.82.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $825.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.10 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 672.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,839,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,244,000 after acquiring an additional 25,105,756 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,848,000 after buying an additional 2,666,516 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,295,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,945,000 after buying an additional 443,953 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth about $80,028,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $70,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

