Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $405.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $315.00 to $405.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.10.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW traded up $2.25 on Friday, reaching $342.44. 2,154,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,594. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $300.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.90. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $154.11 and a twelve month high of $350.60. The stock has a market cap of $107.97 billion, a PE ratio of 194.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,017,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $2,673,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,017,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,676 shares of company stock worth $123,465,739. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

