PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Major Shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp Acquires 73,000 Shares of Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $204,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,448,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,257,116. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
PaySign Price Performance
NASDAQ PAYS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.16. 669,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,043. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19. PaySign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $166.69 million, a PE ratio of 108.37 and a beta of 1.22.
PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 million. PaySign had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Equities research analysts predict that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PaySign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.
PaySign Company Profile
PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.
