PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Major Shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp Acquires 73,000 Shares of Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $204,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,448,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,257,116. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

PaySign Price Performance

NASDAQ PAYS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.16. 669,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,043. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19. PaySign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $166.69 million, a PE ratio of 108.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Get PaySign alerts:

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 million. PaySign had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Equities research analysts predict that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PaySign

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PaySign by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 27,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PaySign by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PaySign by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,256,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of PaySign by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PaySign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PaySign

PaySign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.