Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$55.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital set a C$53.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.04.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded up C$0.14 on Wednesday, reaching C$46.64. 982,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,868. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of C$25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.50. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$38.79 and a 1-year high of C$47.88.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.20 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 8.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.230057 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,070 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.60, for a total transaction of C$231,192.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

