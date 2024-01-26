Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Todd S. Nelson Sells 16,000 Shares

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $18.53. 99,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,403. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $19.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $179.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

View Our Latest Report on PRDO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 124,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.