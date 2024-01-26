PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the December 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

PMF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.38. 95,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,756. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $11.04.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $115,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

