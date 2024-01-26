PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the December 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
PMF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.38. 95,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,756. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $11.04.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Municipal Income Fund
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.