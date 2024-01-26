Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. New Street Research assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PINS

Pinterest Stock Up 1.9 %

PINS stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.70. 14,781,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,868,428. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.47.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,237 shares of company stock worth $2,150,187 in the last ninety days. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,093.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.