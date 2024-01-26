Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PXD. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $228.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.13 and its 200-day moving average is $230.75. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,813 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

