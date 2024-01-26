Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Cut to $3.50

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PLUG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.34.

NASDAQ:PLUG remained flat at $3.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 30,735,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,564,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.65. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Plug Power will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $211,176,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Plug Power by 128,905.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,955,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,165,000 after buying an additional 16,942,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Plug Power by 87.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,285,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,369,000 after buying an additional 10,378,912 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Plug Power by 28.4% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,697 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at about $13,496,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

