PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.63.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th.

Get PPL alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PPL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL

PPL Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPL has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $30.03.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.49%.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.