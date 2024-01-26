PPL (NYSE:PPL) PT Raised to $27.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of PPL from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $25.83 on Monday. PPL has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $30.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 13,891.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,724,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PPL by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,838,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 25,537.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,157,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,914,000 after buying an additional 6,132,992 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,056,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of PPL by 70.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,950,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

