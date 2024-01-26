Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 18,654 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,654 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Delta Air Lines worth $28,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $575,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 40,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 23,001 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE DAL traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,983,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,370,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.56.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

