Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 99,353 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 895,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,353 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $28,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Energizer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

Energizer Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ENR stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,343. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.08. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $37.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 136.42%. The firm had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $92,357.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

