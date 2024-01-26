Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,452,466 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 25,839 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $30,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in NOV by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NOV by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NOV by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.73. 1,460,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,350,443. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). NOV had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.73.

About NOV



NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

