Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Chemed worth $29,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,482,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Chemed by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Chemed by 291.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,873,000 after purchasing an additional 21,237 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total value of $2,803,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,968 shares in the company, valued at $63,338,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total transaction of $2,803,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,338,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,531 shares of company stock valued at $13,596,105. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHE traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $592.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,037. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $581.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $490.87 and a 12-month high of $610.35.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $564.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.42 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHE

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.