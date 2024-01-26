Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $27.85 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,556 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $27,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $954,803,000 after buying an additional 2,026,898 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 260.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,404,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,560 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after acquiring an additional 465,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $207,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $495.20. The company had a trading volume of 325,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,241. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $468.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

