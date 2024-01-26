Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 4,326.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,466,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432,940 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $29,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 87.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,869,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287,344 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 68,732.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,053,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043,670 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,998 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 365.6% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,900,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,583,000 after buying an additional 3,010,687 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 845,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $22.78.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, ATB Capital set a $30.00 price objective on TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

