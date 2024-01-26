Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,513 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $29,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZPN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.25.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZPN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.61. 36,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,790. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.07. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $161.32 and a one year high of $247.96.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.31 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. Analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

