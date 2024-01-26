Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of ResMed worth $27,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMD. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in ResMed by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in ResMed by 72.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,324,729 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Trading Up 4.0 %

RMD traded up $7.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,281. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.57.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.74%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

