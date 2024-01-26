Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 129,377 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,377 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Churchill Downs worth $29,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Shares of CHDN traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.68. 70,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,846. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.23 and a 200-day moving average of $121.62. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $106.45 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 49.33%. The firm had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.382 dividend. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.07%.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

