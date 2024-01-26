Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 46,810 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,864,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,810 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.34% of CVB Financial worth $30,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1,458.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 145.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CVB Financial by 277.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVBF shares. StockNews.com upgraded CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Insider Transactions at CVB Financial

In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 212,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $3,358,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 469,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,440,111.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.96. The stock had a trading volume of 301,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,492. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.48.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.31%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading

