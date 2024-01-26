Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 19,650 Shares of Global X Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EMM)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EMM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Global X Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Global X Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Global X Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

NYSEARCA:EMM traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $25.64. The company had a trading volume of 484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066. Global X Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.18.

Global X Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Global X Emerging Markets ETF (EMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of emerging market companies of all sizes that are believed to be future leaders within their respective markets. EMM was launched on Sep 24, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

