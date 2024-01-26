Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 8,456 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 2.80% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.84. 4,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,228. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.88. The company has a market cap of $177.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.36. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a one year low of $30.81 and a one year high of $35.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

