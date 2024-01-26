Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,786 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.38% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 784.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,237,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,591 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,116,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,671,000 after acquiring an additional 29,762 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 912,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,252,000 after acquiring an additional 143,540 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 370,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,331,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,496,000.

NYSEARCA XHB traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $94.40. 1,828,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,963,507. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.10. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $63.79 and a 12 month high of $97.49.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

