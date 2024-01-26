Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 8,469 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,469 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 80.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 12.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after buying an additional 127,695 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 511,825 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,216. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $48.83.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.307 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTRG. UBS Group decreased their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

