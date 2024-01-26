Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,899,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,351,000 after acquiring an additional 446,033 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 374.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 947,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,250,000 after purchasing an additional 747,614 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 917,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 51,518 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 58.5% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 892,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 329,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 715,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QAI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.08. 27,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,665. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average of $30.23. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $31.35. The company has a market cap of $631.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30.

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

