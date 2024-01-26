Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.62. 527,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,541. Progressive has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $104.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGR

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 109.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.