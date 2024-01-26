ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.98

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.98 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 11051505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 144.7% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 41,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 24,579 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 47.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

