Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $114.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Provident Financial Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PFS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 304,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,876. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average is $16.46. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.09. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Insider Transactions at Provident Financial Services

In related news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $146,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,625.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 132.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 48.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

