PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading Up 11.3%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) shot up 11.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.73. 928,939 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,477,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Craig Hallum lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Capital lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered PureCycle Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $603.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Equities analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director Steven F. Bouck purchased 8,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,396. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dustin Olson acquired 68,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $219,571.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,490.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Bouck purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,396. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 136,969 shares of company stock worth $485,444 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCT. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 173.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

