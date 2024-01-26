Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Increased by Zacks Research

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Universal Health Services in a report issued on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $10.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.34 EPS.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $156.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $113.69 and a twelve month high of $160.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.04 and its 200-day moving average is $137.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,152,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 179,791 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,605,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Universal Health Services by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

