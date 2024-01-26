Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Lowered by Analyst

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for CAE in a research report issued on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS.
CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion. CAE had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.88%.
CAE Price Performance
Shares of CAE stock opened at C$26.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.80. CAE has a twelve month low of C$25.69 and a twelve month high of C$33.87. The firm has a market cap of C$8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.87.
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.
