Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the airline will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 98,063.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,300,495 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,727,631,000 after buying an additional 96,202,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,888,859 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,010,566,000 after buying an additional 667,660 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,107,332 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $306,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,653,004 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $262,507,000 after buying an additional 455,473 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,675,358 shares of the airline’s stock worth $174,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

