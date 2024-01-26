Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Packaging Co. of America Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report issued on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.13. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $8.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.41 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PKG. Truist Financial increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

PKG opened at $171.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $122.20 and a fifty-two week high of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.17.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

In related news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

