Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Issued By B. Riley

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2026 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion.

Teck Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

