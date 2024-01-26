Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Reduced by B. Riley

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ferroglobe in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet cut Ferroglobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:GSM opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $955.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $416.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.35 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 38.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 2,066.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. 45.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

