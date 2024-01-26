Raymond James Increases Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $34.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.07.

Coterra Energy stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,024,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862,256. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

