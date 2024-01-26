Raymond James Increases Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $450.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on META. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.09.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META traded up $2.75 on Wednesday, reaching $395.93. 6,990,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,711,402. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $146.95 and a twelve month high of $396.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $349.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.36, for a total transaction of $7,722,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 852,175 shares of company stock valued at $291,515,942. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

