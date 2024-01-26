Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Price Performance

NYSE:REED opened at $1.78 on Monday. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

